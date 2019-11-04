Xiaomi’s Mi Note 10 smartphone set to launch in Spain on 6th November

Xiaomi has today revealed through its social media channels that the Mi Note 10 smartphone will be officially launched on 6th November. The launch event will take place in Madrid, Spain.

For those who are unaware, the upcoming Mi Note 10 smartphone is a re-branded variant of the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone, which is set to get launched in China tomorrow. Earlier, a launch event poster had leaked online which revealed that the Mi Note 10 smartphone will get launched in Poland on 14th November.

The teaser shows that the smartphone will get a similar design with five cameras vertically arranged on the top left corner on the back. The Mi Note 10 recently got certified in Thailand and Russia, so its launch in Europe was imminent.

Welcome to the new era of smartphone cameras! Join our event to reveal the world's first 108MP Penta camera. Live stream available, stay tuned!#DareToDiscover with #MiNote10 pic.twitter.com/BiUXHH4Xdp — Xiaomi #First108MPPentaCam (@Xiaomi) November 3, 2019

Given that the previous Mi Note-series phone was a mid-ranger, it’s likely that Xiaomi will continue the same with the upcoming smartphone as well. The phone is expected to come powered by Snapdragon 730G octa-core chipset.

The phone will come with a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor and will include 10x hybrid zoom and up to 50x digital zoom. It is expected to come with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor for portrait shots, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor to enable up to 50x zoom. It could come with a 20-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel sensor supporting macro shots.