Xiaomi Mi Note 10 will be launching on 14th November

Xiaomi has teased the Mi Note 10 smartphone featuring 108 MP penta camera setup. Now, the company has shared a new poster that confirms that the smartphone will be launched on 14th November in Poland.

The Mi CC9 Pro smartphone is set to launch in China on 5th November and the Mi Note 10 will be launched just few days after that. The Mi Note 10 Pro is expected to be the rebranded model of the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone.

The teaser shows that the phone will get a similar design with five cameras vertically arranged on the top left corner on the back. The Mi Note 10 recently got certified in Thailand and Russia, so its launch in Europe was imminent.

Given that the previous Mi Note-series phone was a mid-ranger, it’s likely that Xiaomi will continue the same with the upcoming smartphone as well. However, noted tipster Mukul Sharma claims that, while both the Mi Note 10 and the Mi CC9 Pro share a lot of similarities, the processor will be the differentiating factor.

The phone getting launched in China on 5th November, Mi CC9 Pro, is expected to come powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC. There’s a possibility that the Xiaomi’s Note 10 could be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC. However, this is just a speculation at this point in time.

As noted, the highlight of the Mi Note 10 is its 108 MP penta-camera setup featuring Samsung 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor that promises to take ultra clear and detailed photos.

