Apple iPhone SE 2 will reportedly launch in March next year

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the company’s upcoming low-cost iPhone SE 2 is set to go into mass production in January 2020. He has also added that the smartphone will go on sale in March next year.

Further, Kuo has said that the upcoming device will have design similar to that of iPhone 8 and could be a popular option for upgrading to the users of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s. It is also claimed to be a “key growth driver” for Apple in 2020.

Earlier, it was said that the phone will be powered by Apple A13 SoC, also being used in the iPhone 11, along with 3 GB LPDDR4X RAM and could start selling at $399 (roughly ₹28,200) – the same as the original iPhone SE at launch.

The phone is expected to have 4.7-inch display and will not have the 3D Touch feature. Also, the phone is expected to use a Touch ID fingerprint reader instead of Face ID for cost-cutting. The budget smartphone is said to come in 64 GB and 128 GB storage options.

It could come in different color variants, including Red, Silver, and Space Grey colour variants. It is also speculated that following the launch of the iPhone SE 2, the Cupertino company would stop selling the iPhone 8 to make room for the new offering.

