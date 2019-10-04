Apple’s low-cost iPhone SE2 powered by A13 chipset could get launched next year

There were lots of rumors about the iPhone SE2, the successor of the US-based tech giant’s low-cost Apple iPhone SE smartphone. Now, rumors related to the smartphone has resurfaced online.

As per the reports, the Apple iPhone SE2 might get launched next year as a follow up to the iPhone SE that was launched in 2016 for a price of $399. Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that the phone will debut in 2020.

He is good at predicting Apple’s moves and thus, this time the report about iPhone SE getting launched next year could hold ground. He has also revealed that the phone will come powered by Apple A13 chipset and will pack 3 GB LPDDR4X RAM.

It is said that while the device will be as powerful as the newly launched iPhone 11, it will come with a form factor of iPhone 8. Another report claims that the company’s next low-cost smartphone will have a 4.7-inch screen.

If the iPhone SE2 goes on sale for a price of $399, same as its predecessor, it would be $50 cheaper than the iPhone 8. At this price range, we do not expect the device to come with same camera configuration that we saw on the iPhone 11. Apart from the chipset, almost everything should be similar to the iPhone 8.

Since the iPhone SE was launched in March 2016, the company could launch the iPhone SE2 in March 2020. If that’s the case, we should know more about the smartphone in the coming weeks or months.

