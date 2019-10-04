Samsung could start showing ads on its smartphones

If you are annoyed by Xiaomi’s decision to put up advertisements on its smartphones through MIUI, then you need to know that another smartphone maker might end up doing that. Samsung, which is currently the largest smartphone maker in the world, could put ads on its devices.

The company has filed a trademark application with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) on October 1, 2019 for ‘Samsung Mobile Ads’ that is applicable for both smartphones and tablets and pertains to advertising services.

The application clearly suggests that the South Korean giant is considering the idea of running advertisements on its smartphones. However, this isn’t new for the company as it is already doing so with its Smart TVs.

There’s Samsung Ads program for the smart TVs from the company. While there’s an option to disable the ads from the TVs, it’s hidden inside the ‘terms and conditions’ menu, making it difficult for the users to find and disable it. The company could be planning to do the same with smartphones.

However, do note that this is just a trademark application and there’s a possibility that the company might not follow through with this idea. So far, Samsung has not revealed anything related to this and has not even given a hint.

Samsung recently revamped its Galaxy A lineup and has launched a bunch of devices under it in the mid-range segment. It has also launched online-only Galaxy M-series in India with an aim to take on the Chinese competition such as Xiaomi and Realme.

Source