Instagram Threads close friends-only messaging app launched for Android and iOS

Facebook-owned Instagram has announced the launch of Threads, which is the company’s latest camera-first messaging app to communicate with close friends. The app is designed to weave tight circle of Instagram friends together.

Threads has got its own separate application but it ties into lists of “close friends” that Instagram began letting users create last year. The company is claiming this app to be the fastest way to share a photo or video with close friends on Instagram.

The company has also clarified that the messages from close friends list will appear in both Threads and Direct, giving users full control over how and with whom they interact. The app opens directly in smartphone cameras, making it easy to share photos or video in a visual messaging style.

In addition to suggested status, you can also create their own or turn on Auto Status which automatically shares little bits of context on where you are without giving away your coordinates. The company reiterates that only your close friends will see your status, and it’s completely opt-in.

The Threads app from Instagram by Facebook has already started rolling out globally for both Android as well as iOS users. You can down the Instagram Threads through these links via Google Play Store and Apple App Store.