OnePlus 8 concept renders showcase phone’s design and reveals punch-hole display

Just after the launch of OnePlus 7T smartphone and days ahead of the launch of OnePlus 7T Pro, we have already started receiving details about next year’s flagship smartphone from OnePlus.

The 3D concept renders of the OnePlus 8 smartphone which will get launched in the first half of next year has already surfaced online. The renders, coming from OnLeaks are claimed to be based on the actual leaked dimensions and engineering drawings.

So… Back from 2020, I bring you the very first and very early look at the #OnePlus8! Yeah, already…😏 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions + few other details, on behalf of my Friends over @Cashkarocom -> https://t.co/SWanA4kPDv pic.twitter.com/Gh7eUqXsKG — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 3, 2019

The next-generation flagship smartphone from OnePlus will drop the waterdrop notch design and will instead embrace the punch-hole design. The renders also show that the display of the smartphone will be curved around the edges, similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The smartphone measures 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.1 mm with a display that roughly measures 6.5-inches. The screen should definitely be AMOLED panel and the device also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will have 90Hz refresh rate display since all the future phones of OnePlus are confirmed to have 90Hz Fluid Display.

Circular camera housing of the OnePlus 7T will also be ditched and the company will keep the vertical camera setup of the OnePlus 7 series. The phone will have three camera sensors on the back, along with an LED flash and the company’s branding.

Another major news coming for the OnePlus 8 is that the smartphone will come with support for wireless charging as well but its ratings are not yet known. If true, then this will be the first smartphone from the company to come with support for wireless charging, a feature that the company deliberate isn’t offering right now.

Nothing is known about the Pro variant of the next year’s flagship but it’s safe to assume that the company will retain the pop-up front camera setup. Both the devices are expected to come powered by the next-gen Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is yet to get launched.

