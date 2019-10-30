Xiaomi teases Mi Note 10 smartphone featuring 108 MP penta camera setup

Xiaomi has scheduled a launch event in China on 5th November where the company is set to launch the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone along with a few other products. Now, the company has officially teased the Mi Note 10 smartphone.

It has revealed that the smartphone will come with 108 MP primary camera sensor in a penta camera setup. Having the same camera features as the upcoming Mi CC9 Pro, the newly teased phone is expected to be its global variant.

As the Chinese company has already started teasing the features of the upcoming Mi Note 10 smartphone, we expect Xiaomi to reveal more details about the smartphone in the coming days.

Given that the previous Mi Note-series phone was a mid-ranger, it’s likely that Xiaomi will continue the same with the upcoming smartphone as well. However, noted tipster Mukul Sharma claims that, while both the Mi Note 10 and the Mi CC9 Pro share a lot of similarities, the processor will be the differentiating factor.

The phone getting launched in China on 5th November, Mi CC9 Pro, is expected to come powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC. There’s a possibility that the Xiaomi’s Note 10 could be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC. However, this is just a speculation at this point in time.

