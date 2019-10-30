Xiaomi starts crowdfunding Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 in India for ₹2,299

Xiaomi has started crowdfunding its new product in India — Mu Smart Bedside Lamp 2. It is now available for crowdfunding through Mi.com for a price of ₹2,299, against its original price of ₹2,499.

The company has set the funding goal of 2,000 units and has revealed that the shipments will start from 3rd December if the crowdfunding campaign is successfully completed.

The Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 is a 12W lamp with 400 Lumens output, which the user can easily control through the app. It allows users to choose from 16 million colors and works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant as well as Apple HomeKit.

Xiaomi says that it will last for 11 years with an average use of 6 hours per day. It comes with touch controls on the lamp that lets user change the color of light or mode with short or long press, slide up or down to adjust the brightness and also turn the light on or off.