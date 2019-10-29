How to get back battery percentage icon on Android 10

Android 10 comes with several changes to the status bar and quick settings panel. One of those is that the battery percentage is now not being displayed at the top of the quick settings. It just shows how much time is remaining until your phone dies.

Thankfully, there’s an easy workaround to get back the battery percentage. Here’s how to do it.

Get Battery Percentage in Status Bar

Open the Settings app

Tap the ‘Battery’ section

Click on enable the ‘Battery percentage’ option

This will add the battery percentage icon next to the status bar icon and will keep the battery time remaining estimate in the quick settings drop-down.

Get Battery Percentage in Quick Settings

Open the Settings app

Type ‘health’ in the search bar

Tap on ‘Device Health Services’. You will then be taken to its settings page

In that, press the Disable button and then restart your phone

This will turn off the system feature that generates the battery estimate. Thus, Android will revert back to only showing the battery percentages.