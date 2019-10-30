Oppo smartwatch confirmed to feature a rectangular display

Oppo’s Vice President Brian Shen had recently revealed that the company is working on its first smartwatch. With this, the company is aiming to take on the likes of Apple, Huawei, Samsung, and Xiaomi among others, who have already launched a smartwatch.

While the has not yet revealed when exactly the Oppo smartwatch will launch, Brian Shen has been teasing some details about it on Chinese social media site Weibo. Recently, he confirmed that the Oppo Smartwatch will come with a rectangular dial.

He revealed in a post on Weibo that a square-shaped body would make people compare the watch with other smartwatches. He believes that the rectangular display is better at presenting information compared to circular screens.

Oppo’s upcoming smartwatch will be compared with the likes of Apple Watch, similar to what happened with the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Smartwatch. It not only sports a squarish screen, but also gets a rotatable crown and flat button, which resemble the buttons on Apple’s smartwatch.

The Oppo watch is expected to run on Google’s Wear OS and could be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon Wear 3300 chipset, but these are mere speculations at this point. However, we expect Brian Shen to reveal more details in the coming days or weeks.