Razer Junglecat dual-sided gaming controller launched for $100

Razer, the company known for making gaming devices and accessories, has today launched a new gaming accessory for smartphones — Junglecat. It is a controller for gaming which works with smartphones as well as desktop computers.

In terms of design, Junglecat is very similar to the Joy-Con on the Nintendo Switch and can be used in two ways. It can be attached to the sides of the supplied smartphone case and then plug your phone into the case. You can also attach the controllers to the controller grip and use it with non-supported Android phones and Windows PCs.

It has four front buttons, two shoulder button and one analog stick on the two sides. It charges over USB-C through a port present on each controller, and is also claimed to offer 100 hours of battery life.

The case designs are limited to Razer Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy Note9, and Samsung Galaxy S10+ in the US and Razer Phone 2, Huawei P30 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S10+ in the rest of the world.

For other smartphones, you need to use the Junglecat with the controller grip only. While it supports for Android and Windows computers, there’s no support for iOS at all. The Junglecat controller works over Bluetooth and Razer is promising very low latency. The Razer Junglecat is priced at $100 and is now available for purchase.