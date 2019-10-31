Airtel removes data rollover feature for broadband and prepaid customers

Airtel, one of the leading network operator in India, has reportedly discontinued its data rollover feature for broadband and mobile prepaid customers. As per the report, this new development comes into place just earlier this month.

However, it’s noteworthy that mobile postpaid customers can still avail the data rollover facility to carry forward their unused data to the next billing cycle.

Airtel had launched this “Data Roll Over Promise” back in July 2017, allowing users to carry forward the leftover data of their postpaid connection from the previous billing cycle to the current billing cycle. Months after its debut for postpaid subscribers, Airtel also introduced the facility for its broadband and prepaid customers.

Now, the company’s customer care executive told Gadgets 360 that the data rollover facility for broadband customers has been removed formally earlier this month. Similarly, another executive confirmed that the data rollover facility has been pulled for Airtel prepaid customers as well.

Further, the listings for both broadband and prepaid plans on the Airtel website have also been updated with no mentioning of the data rollover quota.

The company is still offering data rollover benefits to mobile postpaid customers. The website listing reveals that postpaid customers opting for the ₹499 monthly plan get 75 GB 3G/4G data with rollover benefits. These benefits grow to as much as 500 GB of high-speed data, depending on the plan.

