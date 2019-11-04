Microsoft Office beta for Android combines Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Microsoft is already offering its popular office suite for Android smartphones but in separate apps for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. The company has been updating the apps with new features and last week, the company started testing a new Microsoft Office app.

The new Microsoft Office app, which is currently in beta testing phase, combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint into a single application. Further, using this new app, users can also scan to PDFs and also sign PDF files easily.

The new Microsoft Office Beta for Android is available for download on the Google Play Store, and you can also download the APK to install it manually.

Highlights of Microsoft Office