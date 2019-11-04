Microsoft Office beta for Android combines Word, Excel and PowerPoint
Microsoft is already offering its popular office suite for Android smartphones but in separate apps for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. The company has been updating the apps with new features and last week, the company started testing a new Microsoft Office app.
The new Microsoft Office app, which is currently in beta testing phase, combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint into a single application. Further, using this new app, users can also scan to PDFs and also sign PDF files easily.
The new Microsoft Office Beta for Android is available for download on the Google Play Store, and you can also download the APK to install it manually.
Highlights of Microsoft Office
- Create, edit and work in groups on the same document in real time.
- Store and access documents on cloud storage or device memory.
- Easily access recent and frequently used Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files stored in the cloud or on your device.
- Search for documents stored on the cloud, on the phone or on the organisation’s network.
- Take a picture of a document and turn it into an editable Word file.
- Convert images of tables into Excel spreadsheets so you can work with data quickly.
- Quickly create PDFs from photos or documents of Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
- Sign PDF with your finger.
- Create quick notes with Sticky Notes.
- Easily move files between your phone and computer or share instantly with surrounding mobile devices.
- Scan the QR code to open the file and link.