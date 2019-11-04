GoPro Hero 8 Black launched in India for ₹36,500

GoPro HERO8 Black Limited Edition Action Camera has been launched in India and is also available for purchase in the country. The device was originally introduced last month.

The HERO 8 Black Edition comes with a 12 MP camera sensor with frameless mounting and built-in folding mounting fingers, and a frameless design that now makes swapping battery and SD cards faster compared to the previous generation.

It also comes with an upgraded HyperSmooth 2.0 video stabilization that works in all resolutions and frame rates and also features a new Boost mode that cranks up the stabilization when desired. It also now supports four digital lenses -Narrow, distortion-free Linear, Wide and SuperView.

There’s a TimeWarp 2.0 that automatically adjusts speed based on motion, scene detection and lighting and one can tap to slow down to real-time and again to speed back up. It can capture 4K 60 fps video + 1080p 240 fps video with bit rate options of up to 100 Mbps, and 8x slo-mo ultra-high frame rate 1080p 240 video. Other features of the device include RAW in all photo modes, Night Lapse video, Live Streaming, and more.

The GoPro HERO 8 Black is priced at ₹36,500, and is available from Amazon.in with a free backpack worth ₹1,999 for a limited period.

GoPro HERO 8 Black Details