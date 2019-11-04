Samsung Galaxy A51 to feature quad-camera setup and USB Type-C port

Samsung is reportedly working on a bunch of new Galaxy A-series smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy A51. We recently reported that the company is expected to launch the Galaxy A51 in India soon given that the phone is already in production.

Now, a new report claims that the smartphone will feature a USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom. The Galaxy A51, like with most Samsung phone, also packs a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

On the front side, the smartphone will come with a waterdrop notch on top of the display. It is also expected to have a quad-camera setup on the back. The phone was recently spotted on Geekbench, revealing its model number SM-A515F. It managed to score 323 points in the single-core and 1,185 points in the multi-core tests.

The listing also revealed the phone will be powered by the 10nm FinFet Exynos 9611 SoC aided by a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It is expected to ship with Android 10 with One UI 2.0 custom skin on top. The Galaxy A51 is tipped to pack 4 GB RAM coupled with 64 GB or 128 GB storage, that is further expandable via a microSD card.

As for the camera configuration, the device will come with a quad-camera setup at the back with 32-megapixel primary sensor paired with 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 5-megapixel depth-sensing unit.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is said to come in three options — Silver, Black, and Blue. While the launch date is not yet known, the Galaxy A51 is expected to get launched in India in the first quarter of 2020, priced around ₹20,000.

Source