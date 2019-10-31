Samsung has reportedly started production of Galaxy A51 in India

Samsung is reportedly working on a bunch of new Galaxy A-series smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy A51. The handset, which is expected to get launched in the country next year, has now reportedly entered production in India.

As per the report, the smartphone is being produced at Samsung’s facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Unfortunately, there’s no more information available about the smartphone but it is said that the Galaxy A51 will be a mid-range offering.

Given the name of the smartphone, it seems that the handset will be a follow-up of the Galaxy A50s smartphone, which was launched in September in India. However, some of the details have been leaked online related to the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is expected to come running Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own One UI 2.0 on top. The phone is said to be powered by the company’s own Exynos 9611 SoC, which is based on a 10nm FinFET process, offers 2.3GHz clock speed, and is aided by a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphics performance.

The device is expected to come with 4 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage. As for the camera configuration, the device will come with a quad-camera setup at the back with 32-megapixel primary sensor paired with 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 5-megapixel depth-sensing unit.

As for the color variants, the device could come in three options — Silver, Black, and Blue. While the launch date is not yet known, the Galaxy A51 is expected to get launched in India in the first quarter of 2020, priced around ₹20,000.

