Airtel Home Broadband gets rebranded to Airtel Xstream Fibre

Airtel, which is one of the leading integrated telecommunications company in India, has today unveiled a new brand identity ‘Airtel Xstream Fibre’ for its home broadband services. From now onwards, all home broadband plans will be available under this new umbrella brand.

The company says that the new brand identity reflects the strength of Airtel’s future ready network that offers ultra-fast broadband speeds upto 1Gbps as India witnesses a massive surge in in-home high speed data consumption.

Further, the company adds that it also complements Airtel’s recently launched converged digital entertainment play – Airtel Xstream, which offers an exciting range of connected devices and applications for smart homes.

Airtel Xstream Fibre offers four plans that are designed to serve the in-home high speed data requirements. The plans offer blazing speeds up to 1 Gbps and come with exciting Airtel Thanks benefits such as three months Netflix subscription gift, 12 months Amazon Prime membership, access to premium ZEE5 and Airtel Xstream content.

Here are the new plans offered by Airtel Xstream Fibre: