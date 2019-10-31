How to take screenshot with Google Assistant on Pixel 4 series

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL flagship smartphones have been launched earlier this month. While the devices aren’t coming to India, the phone is already available for purchase in several countries. It comes with several new features.

Apart from the upgraded camera experience and a new Motion Sense feature, the smartphone also comes with improved Google Assistant. Thanks to this, you can now use voice command to take a screenshot on your phone without using the power button. Here’s a guide on how to do that.

How to take screenshot using Google Assistant

First of all, make sure Google Assistant is enabled on your smartphone.

If it is not enabled, you can do that by long-pressing the home button on the bottom of the screen and then follow the Assistant setup prompts.

When you are ready to take a screenshot on the Google Pixel 4 or Google Pixel 4 XL, either say “Ok Google” or long press the home button again to wake up Assistant.

When Google Assistant pops up on the screen, just say “Take a screenshot”.

Now you should see a notification pop up at the top of the screen indicating that the screenshot you have just created has been saved on your phone.

Tap on the notification to see the shot itself, or you can tap on the options to share it, edit it or delete the screenshot.

Well, that’s it. This is how you take a screenshot on your Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL smartphone with just your voice command, without using the hardware buttons.