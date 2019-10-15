After hearing about the Pixel 4 series smartphones multiple times thanks to the leaks, Google has today officially launched its new flagship smartphones — Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

The Google Pixel 4 comes with a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display while the 4 XL comes with a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ display where both the phones are using an OLED panel and offers 90Hz refresh rate. There’s a sizeable top bezel as it houses a Soli radar chip, as well as the speaker, front-facing camera and sensors for face unlock feature.

The sensors on the top bezel enables the company to offer feature called Motion Sense, which allows the Pixel 4 to be controlled with hand gestures — no touching the phone required. This utilizes Google’s Project Soli technology.

With Motion Sense, you can do things like control music or dismiss an incoming call with a wave of your hand near the phone’s display. The processing happens locally on device, and Google noted that the feature can be disabled at any time.

Under the hood, both the smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor that is coupled with 6 GB RAM. The company is offering two options for the storage capacity — 64 GB and 128 GB.

In the camera department, the phones now come with a dual-camera setup on the back. It consists of a 12.2 MP f/2.7 primary sensor and a 16 MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with 2x zoom support. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The cameras are powered by “Pixel Neural Core” that does motion, face and other kinds of tracking. It calculates exposure and focus to help you get the best image whether in bright sunlight or dim nighttime shooting. It also comes with “dual exposure” that helps in shooting directly into sunlight.

Surprisingly, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL isn’t offering free unlimited photo backups to Google Photos at full resolution. The company’s website now mentions unlimited backups at “high quality” which compresses images when they’re uploaded to the cloud.

This could be because the company is now offering three-month free trial of its Google One subscription service with Pixel 4 purchases. It’s possible that Google is hoping to shift users over to a recurring subscription plan.

The Pixel 4 is powered by a 2800 mAh battery while the bigger model is powered by a 3700 mAh battery. They both come with support for 18W USB Power Delivery fast charging as well as Qi wireless charging. Both devices run Android 10 OS and comes with revamped Google Assistant.

The Google Pixel 4 series comes in three color options — White, Black, and Limited-Edition Orange. Tge smartphones go for pre-order in the US from today and will start shipping from 24th October. The pricing of the device starts at $799.

Google Pixel 4 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Android 10

Android 10 Display: 5.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate

5.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate Rear Camera: 12.2 MP f/2.7 primary sensor and a 16 MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with 2x zoom

12.2 MP f/2.7 primary sensor and a 16 MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with 2x zoom Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB Connectivity: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, and NFC

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, and NFC Colors: White, Black, Orange

White, Black, Orange Battery: 2800 mAh with 18W fast charging, USB Power Delivery 2.0 and Qi Wireless charging

Google Pixel 4 XL Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Android 10

Android 10 Display: 5.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate

5.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate Rear Camera: 12.2 MP f/2.7 primary sensor and a 16 MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with 2x zoom

12.2 MP f/2.7 primary sensor and a 16 MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with 2x zoom Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB Connectivity: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, and NFC

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, and NFC Colors: White, Black, Orange

White, Black, Orange Battery: 3700 mAh with 18W fast charging, USB Power Delivery 2.0 and Qi Wireless charging

Pricing and Availability