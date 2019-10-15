At its Made by Google 2019 event in New York, Google has announced its new Pixelbook Go, a Chrome OS-powered laptop which has a starting price of $649.

Unlike the predecessors Pixelbook and Pixel Slate, this new Pixelbook Go is not a tablet. It is a clamshell laptop or technically a Chromebook. It comes with a new “rippled, wavy bottom” which is designed to make it grip better.

It features a 13.3-inch 4K Ultra HD “Molecular Display” but it uses 16:9 aspect ratio and not 3:2. There are multiple options in terms of processor, RAM and display options. However, the most basic or stripped down version comes with Intel Core m3 processor, 8 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, and a Full HD 1080p display.

It can go up to 16 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, Intel Core i7 processor and 4K Ultra HD display. The Pixelbook Go has two front-firing speakers that run along on the side of the keyboard. It also features a 2 MP front-facing camera, which Google has taken to dubbing it as “Duo Cam.”

The company has not talked about all the specifications but has said that the Pixelbook Go will offer 12 hours of usage and can be fast-charged in 20 minutes for two hours of usage.

The Google Pixelbook Go is now available for pre-order in the United States for a starting price of $649. Currently the company is offering Just Black color option and has said that the Not Pink color will launch later.

Google Pixelbook Go Features

Processor – Intel Core m3 / Core i5 / Core i7

RAM – 8 GB / 16 GB

OS – Chrome OS

Storage – 64 GB / 128 GB / 256 GB

Audio – Dual front firing speakers + two mics for noise cancellation

Dimensions – 12.2″ x 8.1″ x 0.5″

Pricing and Availability