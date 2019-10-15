Moto G8 Plus details leaked online; reportedly launching on 24th October

Motorola, which launched the Moto G7 Plus smartphone in February this year and then a few other devices in the lineup, is now all set to launch its successor. As per the reports, the company is getting ready to launch the Moto G8 Plus on 24th October.

Ahead of the phone’s launch later this month, some of the details about the smartphone has leaked online. The render of the phone suggests the phone will have a waterdrop notch but it will be smaller in size and has been redesigned too.

On the back, the company seems to have ditched the circular camera housing design. It now has a triple camera setup with the sensors aligned vertically in the top-left corner. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the back with the Motorola logo engraved on it is still there.

As per the reports, the Moto G8 Plus (XT2019) has a 6.3-inch FHD+ and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, paired with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of expandable storage. It will come with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 5 MP depth sensor.

On the front side, the phone features a 25 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The phone is expected to run Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box and will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery with the company’s own Motorola TurboPower fast charging technology.

