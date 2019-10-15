OPPO A11 powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC and 4 GB RAM goes official in China
Last month, OPPO had launched the OPPO A11x smartphone in China which arrived in India with a new monicker — OPPO A9 (2020). Now, the company has launched a new smartphone in China — OPPO A11 which is now up for reservation.
The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and packs 4 GB of RAM along with 128 GB internal storage.
Coming to the camera department, there’s an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calling. On the back side, the phone features a quad-camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel superwide lens with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
The OPPO A11 runs ColorOS 6 based Android 9 Pie operating system and thanks to the Game Boost 2.0 support, it comes with accelerated graphics performance. The device is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery that lacks support for rapid charging.
In China, the smartphone comes in three color options — Stream Purple, Cloud White and Lake Green. The device is priced at 1,499 Yuan, which roughly converts to $212 and will go on sale from 17th October at 10:00 AM.
OPPO A11 Specifications
- Display: 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- RAM: 4 GB
- Storage: 128 GB
- OS: Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6
- Rear Camera: 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel superwide lens with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
- Front Camera: 8-megapixel
- Others: Fingerprint sensor
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS with A-GPS, and microUSB port
- Colors: Stream Purple, Cloud White, and Lake Green
- Battery: 5000 mAh battery with rapid charging support
Pricing and Specifications
- Price: 1,499 Yuan (~$212)
- Availability: From 17th October in China