OPPO A11 powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC and 4 GB RAM goes official in China

Last month, OPPO had launched the OPPO A11x smartphone in China which arrived in India with a new monicker — OPPO A9 (2020). Now, the company has launched a new smartphone in China — OPPO A11 which is now up for reservation.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and packs 4 GB of RAM along with 128 GB internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, there’s an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calling. On the back side, the phone features a quad-camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel superwide lens with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The OPPO A11 runs ColorOS 6 based Android 9 Pie operating system and thanks to the Game Boost 2.0 support, it comes with accelerated graphics performance. The device is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery that lacks support for rapid charging.

In China, the smartphone comes in three color options — Stream Purple, Cloud White and Lake Green. The device is priced at 1,499 Yuan, which roughly converts to $212 and will go on sale from 17th October at 10:00 AM.

OPPO A11 Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution

6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 128 GB

128 GB OS: Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6

Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6 Rear Camera: 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel superwide lens with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel superwide lens with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Front Camera: 8-megapixel

8-megapixel Others: Fingerprint sensor

Fingerprint sensor Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS with A-GPS, and microUSB port

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS with A-GPS, and microUSB port Colors: Stream Purple, Cloud White, and Lake Green

Stream Purple, Cloud White, and Lake Green Battery: 5000 mAh battery with rapid charging support

Pricing and Specifications