Honor 20 Youth Edition (Lite) all set to launch in China on 22nd October

Honor 20 Youth Edition was recently reported to get launched on 15th October. However, the instead of launching the smartphone, the company has today announced that the phone will go official in China on 22nd October.

The smartphone was certified by TENAA carrying model number LRA-AL00 and is said to be named Honor 20 Youth Edition or Honor 20 Lite. However, it is different from the Honor 20 Lite smartphone launched earlier this year in May.

The TENAA listing of the smartphone confirms that it will come with a 6.3-inch OLED Full HD+ screen resolution featuring a water-drop notch for a higher screen-to-body ratio. Further, the device will also come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor which is expected to be the company’s own Kirin 810 SoC. The smartphone will come in 4/6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB internal storage along with a microSD card slot.

The device is expected to have a triple camera system on its back. The vertical module comprises of a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary lens and a 2-megapixel sensor. For capturing selfies, it is fitted with a frontal shooter of 16-megapixel.

The smartphone will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own EMUI custom interface. It will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery and will have support 20W fast charging technology.

The Honor 20 Youth Edition will come in gradient color options along with Black and Green color variants. We’ll know more about the phone, including its pricing and availability when it goes official next week in China.

Source