Today, Infinix has launched a new smartphone in the Indian market under the new S-series, dubbed Infinix S5. The handset will be available for purchase in India exclusively through Flipkart from 21st October at 12:00 PM.

The Infinix S5 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ Super Cinema display with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution, punch-hole design, 2.5D curved glass, and 90.5% screen to body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor.

The phone is packed with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, with an option to expand the storage up to 256 GB using a microSD card. The device also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with an AI Quad Camera setup on the back that consists of a 16 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP Wide lens, Super macro lens and Depth sensor along with Quad-LED flash. On the front side, the phone comes with a 32 MP AI in-display selfie sensor with Big Pixel technology and f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a MicroUSB port. The phone runs Android 9 Pie OS-based XOS 5.5 on top and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with AI Power Management.

The Infinix S5 is priced at ₹8,999 and will go on sale in India exclusively via Flipkart from 21st October in two color options — Quetzal Cyan and Violet.

Infinix S5 Specifications

Display: 6.6-inch HD+ Super Cinema display with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution, punch-hole design, 2.5D curved glass, and 90.5% screen to body ratio

6.6-inch HD+ Super Cinema display with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution, punch-hole design, 2.5D curved glass, and 90.5% screen to body ratio CPU: MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor

MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 64 GB; expandable up to 256 GB

64 GB; expandable up to 256 GB OS: Android 9.0 Pie with XOS 5.5

Android 9.0 Pie with XOS 5.5 Rear Camera: AI Quad Camera setup with 16 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP Wide lens, Super macro lens and a depth sensor

AI Quad Camera setup with 16 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP Wide lens, Super macro lens and a depth sensor Front Camera: 32 MP AI in-display selfie sensor with Big Pixel technology and f/2.0 aperture

32 MP AI in-display selfie sensor with Big Pixel technology and f/2.0 aperture Others: Fingerprint sensor

Fingerprint sensor Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5, GPS with A-GPS, and microUSB port

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5, GPS with A-GPS, and microUSB port Colors: Quetzal Cyan and Violet

Quetzal Cyan and Violet Battery: 4000 mAh battery with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging

Pricing and Availability