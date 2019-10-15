Infinix S5 with Helio P22 SoC, 4 GB RAM and 16 MP AI quad camera launched in India
Today, Infinix has launched a new smartphone in the Indian market under the new S-series, dubbed Infinix S5. The handset will be available for purchase in India exclusively through Flipkart from 21st October at 12:00 PM.
The Infinix S5 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ Super Cinema display with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution, punch-hole design, 2.5D curved glass, and 90.5% screen to body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor.
The phone is packed with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, with an option to expand the storage up to 256 GB using a microSD card. The device also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security.
In the camera department, the smartphone comes with an AI Quad Camera setup on the back that consists of a 16 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP Wide lens, Super macro lens and Depth sensor along with Quad-LED flash. On the front side, the phone comes with a 32 MP AI in-display selfie sensor with Big Pixel technology and f/2.0 aperture.
Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a MicroUSB port. The phone runs Android 9 Pie OS-based XOS 5.5 on top and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with AI Power Management.
The Infinix S5 is priced at ₹8,999 and will go on sale in India exclusively via Flipkart from 21st October in two color options — Quetzal Cyan and Violet.
Infinix S5 Specifications
- Display: 6.6-inch HD+ Super Cinema display with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution, punch-hole design, 2.5D curved glass, and 90.5% screen to body ratio
- CPU: MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- Storage: 64 GB; expandable up to 256 GB
- OS: Android 9.0 Pie with XOS 5.5
- Rear Camera: AI Quad Camera setup with 16 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP Wide lens, Super macro lens and a depth sensor
- Front Camera: 32 MP AI in-display selfie sensor with Big Pixel technology and f/2.0 aperture
- Others: Fingerprint sensor
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5, GPS with A-GPS, and microUSB port
- Colors:Quetzal Cyan and Violet
- Battery: 4000 mAh battery with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging
Pricing and Availability
- Price: ₹8,999
- Availability: From 21st October in India via Flipkart