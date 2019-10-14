Honor 20 Youth Edition to get launched on 15th October in China

Honor is all set to launch a new smartphone in the Chinese market which carries model number LRA-AL00 which has already been confirmed by the company’s executive to be the Honor 20 Youth Edition. The model is different than the Honor 20 Lite launched in May this year.

The company has today confirmed that the smartphone will get launched in the Chinese market on 15th October, i.e. tomorrow. The announcement was made on the company’s own Weibo account by sharing a poster.

The TENAA listing of the smartphone confirms that it will come with a 6.3-inch OLED Full HD+ screen resolution featuring a waterdrop notch for a higher screen-to-body ratio. Further, the device will also come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor which is expected to be the company’s own Kirin 810 SoC. The smartphone will come in 4/6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage along with a microSD card slot.

The device is expected to have a triple camera system on its back. The vertical module comprises of a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary lens and a 2-megapixel sensor. For capturing selfies, it is fitted with a frontal shooter of 16-megapixel.

The smartphone will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own EMUI custom interface. It will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery and will have support 20W fast charging technology.

Source