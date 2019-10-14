Nubia Red Magic 3S gaming smartphone to launch in India on 17th October as Flipkart exclusive

ZTE’s latest gaming smartphone — Nubia Red Magic 3S, which was announced last month, is now all set to make its global debut on 16th October. A day after that, the smartphone will get launched in the Indian market exclusively through Flipkart.

Recently, the official Red Magic India Twitter handle had shared a teaser video to announce the Red Magic 3S’ launch in India but had not revealed a specific launch date at that time. Now, the same profile picture shows a banner saying that Red Magic 3S will be launched in India on October 17.

While the availability date and the pricing of the smartphone is not yet known, it has been confirmed that the Red Magic 3S will be sold exclusively through online market Flipkart in India.

The smartphone comes with a 6.65-inch FHD AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch refresh rate. The screen brightness goes up to 430 nits and with support for DC dimming, you should be comfortable gaming even at night.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor along with 8/12 GB RAM and 128/256 GB internal storage. In the camera department, the phone still comes with a single Sony IMX586 48MP sensor at the back with f/1.7 aperture lens. As for the front camera, there’s a 16MP sensor for selfies.

The device features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, A-GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm AUX port. As for the OS, the phone runs on the new RedMagic OS 2.1. It packs a 5000 mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging technology.