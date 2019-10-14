Redmi K30 will feature dual front cameras and dual mode 5G support

It’s been a few months since Xiaomi-backed Redmi launched its flagship smartphones Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro and now the company has started revealing details about the upcoming Redmi K30 series smartphones.

The company has already confirmed 5G support for the Redmi K30 now during the Redmi 8 and 8A launch, Lu Weibing, General Manager of Redmi has confirmed that the smartphone will come with dual front-facing camera sensors.

Cameras on the front side will be housed inside a punch-hole notch, which we have already seen on the Samsung Galaxy S10+. Further, it has also been confirmed that the phone will have stand alone and non-stand alone SA/NSA dual mode sub-6GHz networks.

Qualcomm had announced the expansion of 5G support for the older 7xx series and 6xx series chipset in the year 2020 and thus, we expect the Redmi K30 to come powered by a new Snapdragon 7xx-series chipset next year.

Apart from these, nothing much is known about the upcoming Redmi K30 series smartphones. However, we do expect the company to offer in-display fingerprint sensor as well as improved camera performance, and a bigger capacity battery.

