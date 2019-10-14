Today, Tecno has launched its latest smartphone in the Indian market — Tecno Camon 12 Air. The phone comes with a punch-hole display which the company is calling a ‘Dot-in Display’. It is also touted to be the most affordable such display on a smartphone available in the offline space.

The smartphone features a 6.55-inch HD display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio that offers 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB of RAM.

It packs 64 GB of internal storage and comes a dedicated microSD card slot with up to 256 GB of internal storage. As for the camera setup, it features a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor.

On the front side, the device comes equipped with an 8-megapixel snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 81-degree wide-angle lens. Connectivity options on board the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS/ A-GPS, among others.

The phone is running Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own HiOS 5.5 custom user interface and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that is claimed by the company to offer 12 hours of video playback.

The Tecno Camon 12 Air is priced at ₹9,999 and is now available for purchase through offline stores across India. The phone comes in two color options — Bay Blue and Stellar Purple.

