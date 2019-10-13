Google, which launched the Pixel 3a and 3a XL mid-range smartphones earlier this year, is now all set to launch its next-generation flagship smartphones — Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL at an event on 15th October.

Ahead of the phone’s launch, most of its specifications and features have leaked online. Here’s everything that we know about the Pixel 4 series smartphones so far.

Design

Google’s Pixel devices have always featured a two-tone rear panel although the ratio of the two sections on the back has changed over the last couple of years. Leaked images of the upcoming lineup suggest that that might not be the case for the Pixel 4.

Also, there won’t be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor given that the company is expected to have an in-display fingerprint sensor or just rely on the Face unlock feature.

The company has already confirmed that the phones will come with a square camera housing in the top left corner of the rear — a new design for this year. Physical dimensions of the devices have been claimed as 147 x 68.9 x 8.2mm for the Pixel 4 and 160.4 x 75.2 x 8.2mm for the Pixel 4 XL.

If the leaks are to be believed, then the smartphones will come in three color options — White, Black, and Orange which will officially be called Just Black, Clearly White and Oh So Orange.

Pixel 4 Specifications (Rumored)

Display: 5.7-inch (Pixel 4) and 6.3-inch (Pixel 4 XL) with 90 Hz refresh rate

64 GB and 128 GB Rear Camera: Dual Sensors — 12 MP + 16 MP with Motion Mode and Enhanced Night Sight

Android 10 Battery:: 2800 mAh (Pixel 4) and 3700 mAh (Pixel 4 XL)

Features

Google has already announced two new features for the phone — the hand gesture control Motion Sense and advanced Face Unlock. Both these features require a full suite of sensors located in the big top bezel, though that seemingly edged out the second selfie camera.

Motion Sense uses the Google Pixel 4’s whole new suite of sensors alongside its front-facing camera – specifically Soli, a motion-sensing radar concept – to track hand gestures for easy, no-touch controls. It will be used to perform simple actions like skipping music tracks and swapping apps.

The phone could also introduce a ‘raise to talk’ feature that activates Google Assistant after you pick up the phone. It aims to make it far easier to use than holding a button or unlocking the phone first. But it’s not yet known if the feature will be ready for launch.

The Google Assistant is expected to come with ‘Continued Conversations’, a feature shown off in leaked videos, which allows you to ask it follow-up queries without saying “Okay, Google” again.

Launch and Pricing

Google has been launching the latest Pixel devices in October for the past few years and this time is no exception. The company has sent out invitations for Made by Google event in New York on 15 October, which is where the Pixel devices will be announced.

As for the pricing, the current flagship Pixel devices start at $799, or $899 for the larger model, so expect the Pixel 4 have similar pricing if not higher. Since Samsung and Apple have increased prices for their latest devices, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Google do the same.

How to watch the Pixel 4 launch event live?

As said, the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL launch event will take place in New York on 15th October. The launch event will be live-streamed by the company on YouTube. You can also watch the event here through the video embedded below.