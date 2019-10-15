Google Pixel Buds true wireless earphones announced for $179

Taking cue from the competition Apple and Amazon, Google has also upped its game in the earphones segment has today launched new Google Pixel Buds, the company’s true wireless earphones. The announcement took place along with the launch of Pixel 4 series smartphones.

While the new Pixel Buds looks similar to the original model, the company has got rid of the cable connecting the two earbuds. It also has a two tone finish to match the color and design of the new Pixel 4 series smartphones.

The major highlight of the Pixel Buds is the support for hands-free access to Google Assistant. The microphones built-in (two in each bud) allow you to just say “Hey Google” or “OK Google” without touching anything and you are good to go.

The company claims better wireless range and battery life. The Pixel Buds are rated to provide up to 5 hours of continuous listening time on a single charge, with a grand total of 24 hours of battery life when using the wireless charging case.

Google claims that Pixel Buds will keep Bluetooth connection from three rooms away indoors and up to a football field’s length away when outside.

While the company has unveiled the Google Pixel Buds, they won’t be available for purchase until 2020. When it goes on sale, it will cost $179, which is cheaper than the new Apple AirPods with wireless charging case.