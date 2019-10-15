At its Made by Google event in New York, the company announced a few products including Pixel 4 series smartphones, Pixelbook Go laptop, and Google Pixel Buds. Along with that, the company also launched a couple of Nest products.

Nest Mini

The long-expected Google Nest Mini has been launched as an update to the Home Mini launched a couple of years back. It now comes with three microphones instead of two, increasing the chances the Mini will hear you correctly more often.

It also comes with a wall mount and the company has claimed that the Nest Mini smart speaker has been tuned to produce a much fuller sound, with twice-as-strong bass. Along with improved sound, it also has built-in machine learning that lets the device adapt based on usage.

Further, the new version of the Nest Mini smart speaker also doubles as an intercom and a conferencing speaker, so users can call the device directly, using Google Duo.

The company says that the speaker is now even more eco-friendly, with a top made from plastic bottles and a body that’s 35 percent recycled plastic. Google Nest Mini will be available for purchase in the United States from 22nd October for a price of just $49.

Nest Wi-Fi

Along with the Nest Mini smart speaker, Google has also launched Nest Wi-Fi mesh router system. It is aimed at offering a way to extend both your internet and the range of your voice at once.

It is composed of a new, bulbous “Router” and a separate similarly shaped “Point” that can now extend the coverage 25 percent further than the previous generation. Google claims that it is enough for a 3,800 square foot home with one Router and one Point.

However, do note that only the “Point” has a Google Assistant smart speaker built in. While the Router comes in White color, the Point is offered in three color options — White, Brown, and Blue. It comes with Gigabit Ethernet ports on the back to plug in your modem and one additional wired device.

As for the pricing, the two-pack costs $269, and there’s a three-pack which is priced $349. The preorders start from today and the device will be available for purchase from November 4th in the United States. The company has confirmed that it will be released in other countries in Q4.