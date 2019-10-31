Apple TV+ to come bundled with Apple Music student subscription

Back in March this year, along with the Apple Arcade game streaming platform, Apple unveiled its video streaming service — Apple TV+. The company had already announced plans to bundle a 1-year subscription of the video streaming service to those who newly purchases iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and iPod Touch.

Now, the company has announced a new offering in which Apple will be bundling the Apple TV+ service with Apple Music’s student subscription plan, which costs $4.99 a month. The announcement was first made public by actress Hailee Steinfeld.

When subscribed separately, Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 per month, while Apple Music comes with a price-tag of $9.99 a month per device for regular subscribers or $14.99 for the Family Plan. The student plan bundle is only a limited period offer, but Apple has not yet revealed an end date for the same.

Apple TV+ will officially launch tomorrow, November 1st. The company has priced the service at just $4.99 per month for the entire family (multiple devices), which is significantly lower than the plans offered by Netflix.

Via