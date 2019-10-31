Spotify launches a standalone music streaming app for kids

Spotify, one of the leading music streaming service provider, has today launched a new dedicated app for children, called Spotify Kids. The app would allow kids above three to listen to their own music, both online and offline.

The company says that the Spotify Kids app gives children access to about 6,000 tracks, all of which have been specifically chosen for children. The app will be freely available to all Premium Family subscribers and children can have their own accounts.

The company says it has spent more than two years working on Spotify Kids and that it has consulted with kids content experts along the way. However, the app is currently in beta and available in Ireland, and will be introduced to all markets that have Premium Family in the coming months.

At the time of announcing this new service, the company said that Spotify Kids is a composite of playlists, which makes it easy for kids to find music and stories from their favorite movies and TV shows or hit plays on a playlist to sing along to during their favorite activity-or their least favorite chore.

The company added that Spotify Premium Family master account holders can simply download Kids from the App Store or Google Play, then sign in to their regular Spotify account.

As per the reports, Spotify editors are looking at more than whether a song contains foul language when determining if it’s an appropriate fit for this app. For example, references to guns and violence could be disqualifying too. It seems that the song selections will also change by region, with editors creating different playlists based on what’s popular in each area.