Paytm will now charge users adding over ₹10,000 to wallet using credit card

Paytm, one of the leading online payments platform in India, has announced that the company will now be charging 1.75 percent and levy goods and services tax (GST) if a customer adds more than ₹10,000 in a month in Paytm wallet using credit card.

This means that the customers who add up to ₹10,000 from their credit card is for free of cost. While the date for this policy implementation is not yet known, it is expected to come into effect from the start of 2020.

Responding to a user query on Twitter, the company said: “Please note that charges of 1.75% + GST shall be applicable for money added through credit card once the limit of 10,000 is reached.” In another tweet on Paytm Bank Care, the company said that customers should use other payment options such as United Payments Interface (UPI) or debit cards to add money to their wallets and to avoid charges and levy of GST.

It said: “To add money to your wallet without any charge, we recommend you to use other payment options such as UPI or Debit Card. Kindly refer the charges mentioned on our website.”

In case the first transaction exceeds the limit of ₹10,000 in a month, then Paytm will charge 1.75% and impose GST. However, transactions that follow will be charged as per the company rules. In case there are multiple transactions totalling less than ₹10,000 in a month, then it will be free of any charges.

Paytm Wallet is the digital payment vault where users transfer money directly from their bank account or credit card to use for transactions like paying the electricity bill, metro card recharge, etc. Paytm has grown rapidly in the recent times and has now emerged as one of the most accepted payment options.