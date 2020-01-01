Realme X50 Youth Edition gets certified; X50 5G appears on Geekbench

It is already known that the Realme X50 5G smartphone is getting launched in China on 7th January. Along with that, the company is also expected to announce Realme X50 Youth Edition smartphone. While the company has teased several features about the X50 5G, it has not revealed anything about the Youth Edition.

However, the Realme X50 Youth Edition model has been spotted passing through Chinese certification. The certificate listing confirms that the Realme X50 Lite will also come with support for 5G, just like the standard model.

The smartphone carries model number RMX2052 and could be called either Realme X50 Youth Edition or Realme X50 Lite. However, nothing else has been confirmed about the smartphone in terms of specifications and features.

In related news, the Realme X50 5G was spotted on Geekbench with model number RMX2051. As per the listing, the phone is expected to run on Android 10, be powered by an octa-core processor that is nothing but the Snapdragon 765G SoC, and packs 8 GB RAM. The phone is managed to score 2,907 in single-core test and 7,017 in multi-core test.

The first 5G smartphone from the company is expected to be priced at CNY 2,199 for the base model but to know for sure, we’ll have to wait for a few more days.