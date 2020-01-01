Realme X2 Review

A few days back, Realme launched its latest smartphone in the Indian Market which is the Realme X2. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 730G chipset and comes with 6/8 GB RAM. It flaunts a 6.4-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED Display and starts from Rs.16,999 in India. Is the device worth your money? Read our review to find out.

Realme X2 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor

RAM: 6/8 GB LPPDDR4x

Storage: 64/128 GB internal; expandable up to 256 GB with microSD

Operating System: ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie

Display: 6.4-inch Full HD + (1080 x 2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch on the top, 19.5:9 aspect ratio

Rear Camera: 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor with 0.8μm pixel size and f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75μm pixel size + 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75μm pixel size

Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.0 aperture.

Internal Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C

Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, HyperBoost 2.0

Colors: Pearl White, Pearl Blue, and Pearl Green

Battery: 4000 mAh with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging

Design, Display, & Ergonomics

In terms of design, the Realme X2 looks quite similar to the Realme XT but this time it comes in an all-new color which is the Pearl Green. We got the Pearl Green variant to play around with and the device looks beautiful in that color scheme. Two parallel curves are highlighted on the back panel and Realme calls it as the Hyperbola Design. The device weighs just 182 grams and feels premium when you hold it in your hands.

The quad-camera setup is placed on the left and along with that, you get the realme branding in the bottom left corner. The back panel does attract fingerprints and hence we’d recommend you to use a case when you buy the device. Everything else is pretty much the same, you get the headphone jack and a USB Type-C port in the bottom, Volume buttons on the left and along with that there is a power button on the right. I personally loved the speakers on the Realme X2 Pro but this isn’t the case with the Realme X2. The audio output from the speakers and the headphone jack isn’t that great and if you cover the speaker with your hand while playing a game or something, you can hardly hear any audio.

Talking about the Display, the Realme X2 flaunts a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch on the top. It comes with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and offers an 84.3% screen-to-body ratio. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the top so you don’t have to worry if the device accidentally falls out from your hand. It offers 430nits of max brightness and you won’t have any problems while using the device outdoors. As its a Super AMOLED panel you really won’t face any issues when it comes to the display quality, viewing angles and stuff. It produces punchy and vivid colors and it’s good for media streaming.

User Interface and Software

Just like the other Realme devices, the Realme X2 also runs on Color OS 6.1 which is based on Android 9 Pie. We expect that the device will get the ColorOS 7 update in the next few months and along with that it will bring us some new features.

As of now, the Realme X2 has all the additional features like Screen Recording, Dual Apps, 3 Finger Screenshot and much more. The device comes with the usual Bloatware which means that you’ll have to disable the apps you don’t need and uninstall the rest. We will be soon coming up with a Tips & Tricks article for the Realme X2 so keep an eye on that. Meanwhile, have a look at the screenshots below.

Hardware Performance, Benchmarks, and Gaming

Realme X2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor which is coupled an Adreno 618 GPU and 6/8 GB LPPDDR4x RAM. It comes with 64/128 GB of Internal Storage which can be further expanded up to 256 GB via MicroSD card. Now, the Snapdragon 730G is a gaming-focused mid-range chipset and in terms of performance, it surely doesn’t disappoint us. Realme X2 handles day to day tasks with ease and in addition to that, gaming on this smartphone was an ultimate experience.

We tried playing some heavy games like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile, PES 2020 and Asphalt 9 and we hardly faced any issues on this device. PUBG Mobile runs on HD Graphics with High frame rate settings without any lags. You can set your frame rate to “Ultra” if you change the graphics settings to “Smooth”. The device doesn’t heat up even after continuous 2-3 hours of gaming but the problem with speakers is annoying. As mentioned above, if your hand covers the speaker while gaming you will barely hear anything from the speakers.

Other than that, there are no issues with the device. Face recognition and the in-display fingerprint scanner work well and unlock the device in a second. Most of the commonly used apps stay in memory so you can multitask with ease. On the connectivity part, the Realme X2 supports Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5 and GPS. It packs a 4000 mAh battery which comes with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

Talking about the Benchmarks, the Realme X2 scores 266329 on AnTuTu Benchmark which is impressive but it’s still lower than the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, which got a score of 281613 on AnTuTu Benchmark. On Geekbench 5, Realme X2 managed to get a single-core of 491 and a multi-core score of 1659. We also ran a few more benchmarks and you can view the results in the images given below.

Camera

Realme X2 features a quad-camera setup at the back. The quad-camera sensor consists of a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor with 0.8μm pixel size and f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75μm pixel size and a 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75μm pixel size. In addition to this, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture on the front.

The primary camera does it jobs well the photos that you get are crisp and have a high amount of details in them. The photos shot in daylight conditions are excellent and along with that, the dynamic range is pretty good too. When it comes to the night shots, Realme has made major improvements to their nightscape mode and the picture quality is improved when compared with the Realme XT. However, you may still notice some grain in the night shots.

The macro camera on the Realme X2 is average. The pictures clicked using the Ultra Macro mode missed out on the details and the color reproduction was also not that great. The ultra-wide sensor and the selfie camera does its job well and below you can see the photos we clicked using it.

The camera app on the Realme XT comes with features like Chroma Boost and HDR. The interface is just like what we’ve seen on the other Realme smartphones. You also get modes like Ultra 64 MP, Nightscape, Pano, Expert, Portrait Mode, Ultra Macro and more. Have a look at the camera samples below.

Verdict

At the price tag of Rs.16,999, the Realme X2 is a bang for your buck. It brings us the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset which delivers ultimate performance without any heating issues. In addition to this, it also comes with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging which makes it one of the fastest charging smartphones in this price segment. The only thing we didn’t like was the average audio output but that can be ignored. Overall, the Realme X2 gets a thumbs up from us.

Pros:

Beautiful Design | The Pearl Green variant looks stunning.

30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.

Snapdragon 730G delivers outstanding performance without any heating issues.

Cons:

Average Sound Output from Speakers & Headphone Jack.

