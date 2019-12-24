Realme X50 5G will launch in China on 7th January

Realme X50 5G, the Oppo-backed company’s first 5G smartphone, has already been confirmed by the company. The brand has even teased most of the phone’s features and specifications ahead of its official announcement.

Today, the company has confirmed that the Realme X50 5G smartphone will be launched in China on 7th January. There are reports suggesting that the Realme Buds Air true-wireless earphones will also get launched in China along with the X50 5G smartphone.

Recently, the company revealed that the Realme X50 5G smartphone will come with support for Enhanced VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology. This will enabled the device to get charged up to 70 percent in just 30 minutes, which is quite impressive.

The Oppo-backed company had showcased the phone’s cooling solution and prior to that, it had confirmed that the phone will come with support for dual-mode 5G and will feature a punch-hole display. It has also been revealed that the Realme X50 5G will come powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. This is the same chipset that will power the Redmi K30 5G and the upcoming Oppo Reno 3.

Last month, specifications of the Realme X50 as well as its cheaper variant named Realme X50 Youth Edition were leaked online. As per the leak, the smartphone will come with a 6.44-inch S-AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

As for the cameras, the phone will come with quad camera setup with Sony IMX686 60-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and another 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front side, it will have a 32 MP + 8 MP dual camera setup. The device is expected to come with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

