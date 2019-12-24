Oppo is planning to manufacture 100 million smartphones in India in 2020

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is already manufacturing smartphones in the Indian market and now the company is set to significantly increase its smartphone manufacturing output from India next year under the ‘Make in India’ program.

According to a new report coming from PTI, the Chinese tech firm is aiming to manufacture 100 million smartphones in the country by the end of 2020 and bring world-class technology to meet the needs of consumers in the country.

Further, it states that Oppo is focusing on next-generation technology like 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) to drive its growth in the country. Oppo India’s Vice President of R&D, Tasleem Arif said, “India is a promising market when it comes to the roll out of 5G. India’s new National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) presents a positive vision for the industry and country, with the goal of creating the digital infrastructure that supports the next generation of digital services”.

It is believed that the company has already started work on its 5G offerings in the country at its Hyderabad R&D facility, and according to Arif, will bring its 5G smartphones and IoT products to India as soon as 5G networks are up and running in the country.

Meanwhile, Oppo further announced plans to invest about $7 billion over the next three years to increase its presence in India. The company said that its R&D efforts in the country will include “building core technologies in hardware and software as well as frontier innovations such as such as 5G/6G, big data, cloud computing and augmented reality (AR)”.

As per the latest IDC report, Oppo has achieved a market share of 11.8 per cent in Q3 2019 and the company has also doubled its sales with an overall solid 92.3 per cent year-on-year growth. It has become the second-largest vendor in the $300-500 segment following the launch of Reno2 series.