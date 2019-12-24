Realme X2 Pro gets 6 GB + 64 GB model; Master Edition goes on sale in India
Realme recently launched its Realme X2 Pro premium flagship smartphone in the Indian market, with a price of ₹29,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB model and ₹33,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB model. Now, the company has launched a new variant of the phone.
The Realme X2 Pro now comes in model that packs 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The price of this new model is ₹27,999. However, the phone will be available soon but the exact date for the same is not yet known.
Along with that, the company has also revealed that the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition which comes in two variants — Red Brick and Concrete, will be available for purchase from today in India, for a price of ₹34,999 which comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.
The X2 Pro Master Edition has been created by renowned Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. This has a frosted glass, logo and master signature design on the back and comes in Red Brick and Concrete versions with a different texture on the back.
Below are the full specifications of the smartphone. You can also check out our review of the Realme X2 Pro smartphone here.
Realme X2 Pro Specifications
- Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 100% DCI -P3 color gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
- CPU: Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- RAM: 6/8/12 GB LPDDR4X RAM
- Storage: 64/128/256 UFS 3.0 storage
- OS: Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.1
- Rear Camera: 64 MP rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 13 MP Telephoto lens with 1/3.4″ sensor, 1μm pixel size, f/2.5 aperture for up to 20x hybrid zoom, 2.5cm macro, 8 MP 115° 1/3.13″ ultra-wide angle lens with 1.4μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture,1.75μm pixel size, 960fps slow-motion
- Front Camera: 16 MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.0μm pixel size
- Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C
- Colors: White and Blue
- Battery: 4000 mAh battery with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging