Realme X2 Pro gets 6 GB + 64 GB model; Master Edition goes on sale in India

Realme recently launched its Realme X2 Pro premium flagship smartphone in the Indian market, with a price of ₹29,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB model and ₹33,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB model. Now, the company has launched a new variant of the phone.

The Realme X2 Pro now comes in model that packs 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The price of this new model is ₹27,999. However, the phone will be available soon but the exact date for the same is not yet known.

Along with that, the company has also revealed that the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition which comes in two variants — Red Brick and Concrete, will be available for purchase from today in India, for a price of ₹34,999 which comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

The X2 Pro Master Edition has been created by renowned Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. This has a frosted glass, logo and master signature design on the back and comes in Red Brick and Concrete versions with a different texture on the back.

Below are the full specifications of the smartphone. You can also check out our review of the Realme X2 Pro smartphone here.

Realme X2 Pro Specifications