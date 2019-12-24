Jio 2020 Happy New Year Offer with 1-year plan costing ₹2020 launched

Reliance Jio has now launched a new Jio 2020 Happy New Year Offer for both Jio users as well as those who are looking to get a new JioPhone.

As a part of this offer, the company is offering Jio users 1.5 GB data per day, 100 daily free SMS and Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 12,000 minutes with 12 months of validity at ₹2,020. This new offer from the company is about ₹179 cheaper than the yearly All-In-One plans that was announced earlier this month.

The users who want to get the JioPhone can pay ₹2,020 and get a new JioPhone along with 500 MV daily data with 12 months of validity.

This new plan from the company is now available for everyone through Jio’s website as well as mobile app. Further, all the subscribers also get a complimentary subscription to the Reliance Jio apps.

Although this offer has been announced, the company is still offering other plans, which were introduced earlier this month. Reliance Jio has also added that this new 2020 Happy New Year Offer will be available only for a limited period.

The company is now coming up with different types of offers to lure customers after Jio decided to increase its tariffs for the pre-paid customers, following a similar decision from Airtel and Vodafone Idea who are doing this to maintain operations after the Supreme Court decision on years old case in which the telecom companies are asked to pay thousands of crore rupees taxes, interest and fines.