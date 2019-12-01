Airtel announces its new prepaid plans with updated tariff

Hours after Vodafone Idea announced their updated tariff for the prepaid plans, Airtel has now revealed new plans for their prepaid subscribers. While the company has announced these plans today, it has confirmed that they will be in effect from 3rd December.

Airtel’s new plans represent tariff increases in the range of 50 paise/day to ₹2.85/day. The company has also confirmed that it will continue to provide exclusive benefits as part of the Airtel Thanks platform, which enables access to premium content from Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, device protection, anti-virus protection and others.

Commenting on these price hike, Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel says: “Our new mobile plans offer tremendous value to our customers and are backed by a superior network experience on Airtel’s nationwide 4G network. Airtel will continue to make large investments in emerging technologies and digital platforms to deliver world-class experiences to our customers.”

Similar to the plans by Vodafone Idea, Airtel has also capped off net calls or calls made to other telecom operators with Fair Usage Policy (FUP). Currently, the company has set FUP at 1000 off net minutes for all 28 days packs and 3000 minutes for 84 days packs. The telco is offering 12000 minutes for 365 days packs, post which calls made to other telcos will be charged at 6 paise/min.

The pricing in these new plan ranges from ₹19 to ₹2,398 and the validity for the same ranges from 2 days to 365 days. Unlimited plans start at ₹148 which offers unlimited calling, 300 SMS and 2 GB data for 28 days. ₹248 and ₹298 plans also offer 28 days validity, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day with data benefits different at 1.5 GB/day and 2 GB/day respectively.

The plans priced at ₹598 and ₹698 come with 84 days of validity, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day. However, data benefits offered in these plan include 1.5 GB per day and 2 GB per day respectively.

Similarly, there are two plans with 365 days validity — ₹1,498 and ₹2,398. While both of them offer unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day, ₹1,498 plan offers 24 GB of data and ₹2,398 plan offers 1.5 GB of data per day.