Reliance Jio confirms up to 40% tariff hike from next week for prepaid users

Soon after Vodafone India revealed its new prepaid plans with increased tariff, Bharti Airtel followed the course. And now, Reliance Jio has also announced that the company will be increasing its tariff plan pricing this month by up to 40 percent.

While Jio has not revealed updated plans, the price hike suggested by the company is in line with the new pricing from Vodafone Idea and Airtel. The company said that it will be introducing NEW ALL-IN-ONE plans with unlimited voice and data benefits.

As with the other network operators, these plans from Jio will have a fair usage policy for calls to other mobile networks. The new plans will be effective from 6th December 2019. The company has also promised that while NEW ALL-IN-ONE plans will be priced up to 40% higher, Jio customers will get up to 300% more benefits.

In a statement, the company adds that “Jio will continue to work with the Government on the consultation process for revision of telecom tariffs and looks forward to participation from all other stakeholders.”

We’ll keep you posted about the new plans from Reliance Jio as soon as they are announced. So, stay tuned for quick updates.