Top 5 best Mental Health Apps that will make you feel better

India is one of the most depressed countries in the world. According to a study by WHO more then 6.5 percent of the Indian population suffers from Depression or other Mental Disorders. Most of the people who suffer from this problem in India don’t even seek proper treatment from Psychiatrists and Doctors as they are scared of what other people will think about them. Hence, taking care of your mental health and getting proper treatment becomes important.

In today’s modern world getting treatment has become easy and there are several apps available on the Web that can help you to improve your mental health. Hence in this article, we’ve compiled the Top 5 Apps that will help you to feel better. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

1) Woebot

Coming from the house of Woebot Labs, Woebot is one of the most popular and easy to use Apps available out there. Woebot is your own personal friend who listens and understands your problems, knows about your moods and helps you to feel better. It uses tools from Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and along with that, it allows you to learn more about yourself with intelligent mood tracking. The App is made after a lot of research and an initial study proved that the people who used the App felt better in a period of two weeks when compared to the one who didn’t. All your chats stay private, and Woebot is like a friend who helps you without judging. So what are you waiting for? Click on the link below to download Woebot for your device.

2) Depression CBT Self Help Guide

Coming from the house of Excel at Life, this app helps you to control the stress that leads you to depression. It comes with Articles about clinical depression and cognitive-behavioral therapy, Relaxation Audios, Emotion Training Audio to learn to access calming moods or emotions and much more stuff that helps you to get better. This app is completely free which means that you can have access to the full content without paying any cost. The app is only available for Android Smartphones and you can download it by clicking the link given below.

3) MoodTools – Depression Aid

Mood Tools – Depression Aid is one of the lesser-known apps available on Play Store but it works amazingly well. The app comes with six inbuilt tools that help you to feel better. It has an Information tool that has a piece of detailed information on Depression, its symptoms, causes, types, and treatments. In addition to this, it also has guides that help you to move on. It also comes with Videos that are divided into three categories – Guided Meditations, Soothing Sounds, and TED Talks. You can download MoodTools- Depression Aid from the link given below.

4) Wysa: stress, depression & anxiety therapy chatbot

Coming from the house of Touchkin, Wysa is the next app that comes on our list. This is an AI-Based ChatBot, an anxiety helper, and mood-boosting buddy that checks on you answers your questions and listens to everything you say. It uses CBT, DBT, Yoga and meditation-based techniques to help you overcome depression, stress, anxiety, and other mental health issues. The app is free of cost but it offers some in-app purchases. You can download Wysa from the link given below.

5) TalkLife

TalkLife is an App that connects you to people all around the world who are interested in listening to you and supporting you without any judgement. You can sign up and add photos to your profile and in addition to that, you can also write your story so people can know you. TalkLife is available for free and you can download it from the link given below.

