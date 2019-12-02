Vivo Y9s powered by SD665 SoC, 8 GB RAM and quad rear camera setup goes official

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone marker has launched yet another smartphone in its home country — Vivo Y9s. The phone seems to be a re-branded version of the Vivo V17 that was launched in Russia last week as the local variant of the Vivo S1 Pro.

The smartphone comes with a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED dispay with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution and offers 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8 GB of RAM.

It comes packed with 128 GB of internal storage. As for the camera configuration, the device features a quad camera on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, coupled with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor that has an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. It also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for macro shots both with f/2.4 lenses on top.

On the front side, the device comes equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front, along with an f/2.0 lens. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port.

The device is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own FunTouch OS 9 custom user interface. The handset is backed by a 4500 mAh battery which comes with 18W Dual Engine fast charging support.