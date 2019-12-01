Vodafone Idea reveals its newly revised prepaid plans with increased tariffs

Last month, along with Airtel, Vodafone Idea had announced that the company is set to increase prices of its prepaid plans starting from December this year. Today, the company has officially revealed its newly updated prepaid plans which will go in effect from 3rd December.

The company is now offering two yearly plans with 365 days validity, three prepaid plans with 84 days validity, four plans with 28 days validity and two Combo plans which ship with talk time, data and rate cutter benefits.

It has also introduced four First Recharge plans along with a ₹19 Unlimited Sachet pack. All in all, the price hike seems to be a reasonable one, but again, the FUP limit on non-Vodafone Idea numbers is something many would not appreciate. The new pricing represents roughly 42 percent price hike.

In the combo plans of ₹49, the company offers ₹38 Talktime, 100 MB data, 2.5p/sec tariff, and 28 days validity. In the plan costing ₹79, it offers ₹64 Talktime, 200 MB data, 1p/sec tariff, 28 days validity.

Coming to the Unlimited Packs with 28 days validity, there are four plans costing ₹149, ₹249, ₹299, and ₹399. ₹149 plan offers Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB data, 300 SMS, 28 days validity. In ₹249 plan, there’s Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/ day, 28 days validity.

For the plan costing ₹299, the company offers Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, and 28 days validity. The ₹399 plan offers Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 3 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/ day, 28 days validity.

The company offers three unlimited plans offering 84 days validity — ₹379, ₹599, and ₹699. For ₹379 plan, there is Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3,000 mins for off-net calls), 6 GB data, 1,000 SMS, 84 days validity. In plan costing ₹599, it offers Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls ), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 84 days validity. In ₹699 plan there is Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3,000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, and 84 days validity.

Vodafone Idea also offers two unlimited plans with 365 days validity. Plan costing ₹1,499 offers Unlimited Voice (FUP of 12,000 mins for off-net calls), 24 GB data, 3,600 SMS, 365 days validity. Another plan that costs ₹2,399 is offering Unlimited Voice (FUP of 12,000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 365 days validity.

Under unlimited Satchet, there is ₹19 Unlimited On-net Voice, 150 MB data, 100 SMS, two days validity. First recharge plans are of ₹97 with ₹45 Talktime, 100 MB data, 1p/sec tariff, 28 days validity; Plan ₹197 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB data, 300 SMS, 28 days validity; ₹297 plan comes with Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 28 days validity; and ₹647 plan for Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 84 days validity.