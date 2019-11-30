How to get rid of 200 MB cellular download limit on iOS 13

Apple limits users of iOS on cellular data to download apps under 200 MB only and for any apps with larger size, it requires to be connected to a Wi-Fi network. There are two reasons for this. First, using cellular data for downloading larger apps eats up your mobile data and secondly, it can drain a lot of battery power.

With iOS 11, the company increased app download limit from 100 MB to 150 MB and with iOS 12, the limit was again increased to 200 MB. Since many countries, including India, have much cheaper data rates, Apple finally added an option to get rid of the limitation.

So, if you want to remove this limit of 200 MB on cellular data, you can do so by tweaking some settings. This is applicable for devices running iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. Here’s the guide to remove the app size download limit.

How to remove 200 MB download limit on iPhone/iPad

Open Settings app on your iPhone or iPad

app on your iPhone or iPad Scroll down and choose iTunes & App Store

Tap on the App Downloads option located under the Mobile/Cellular Data section

option located under the Mobile/Cellular Data section From the three options, select “Always Allow”

That’s it! You can now download apps larger than 200 MB