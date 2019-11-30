Huawei Watch GT2 will go on sale via Amazon and Flipkart in India; launching on 5th December

Huawei, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the company will be launching its latest smartwatch Huawei Watch GT2 in India next week. Now, the company has made a ‘Notify Me’ landing page live for the Watch GT2 ahead on its launch on 5th December.

It has also been confirmed that the smartwatch will be available for purchase in the Indian market through Amazon and Flipkart. The Huawei Watch GT2 comes with a circular AMOLED display and is powered by Kirin A1 chip. It is also said that the smartwatch will be available in two variants.

For those who are unaware, the Kirin A1 chip is the world’s first certified BT/BLE dual-mode Bluetooth 5.1 chipset with a patented BT-UHD transmission protocol for 6.5Mbps transmission speed. It uses the company’s own Isochronous Dual Channel transmission technology for low latency and low power consumption and 356 MHz audio processor for stable, fast Bluetooth connection, as well as an accurate audio and video synchronization.

The Huawei Watch GT2 comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes and the 42mm version sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels and the 46mm version sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels.

The connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, BLE / BR / EDR, GPS, and comes with a wide range of sensors including Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, Ambient light sensor, Air pressure sensor, and Capacitive sensor.

It has a power button and a function button on this watch. It runs on the company’s own LiteOS and not Google’s Wear OS platform. There is a 455 mAh battery that promises to deliver 14 days of battery life on the 46mm version and 7 days of battery life on the 42mm version. Also, it has a 5ATM rating which means that the device is water-resistant at a depth of 50 meters.

