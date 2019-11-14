Huawei Kirin A1 chipset is all set to launch in India next month; wearable devices to follow

Huawei has today announced that the world’s first and only chipset exclusively for wearable devices — Kirin A1 will be coming to India early next month. While the company has not yet confirmed this, it is expected to launch FreeBuds 3 and Watch GT 2 will also soon launch in India.

The Huawei Kirin A1 chipset was first announced in September this year during IFA 2019 in Berlin. The chipset rivals Apple H1 processor that powers the true wireless earphones AirPods.

The Kirin A1 chipset from Huawei is touted by the company as the world’s first headphone-centric processor to support Bluetooth 5.1. It also offers low latency and ultra high-definition audio output, among other things.

Measuring 4.3 x 4.4 mm, the chipset is integrated with Bluetooth processing unit, audio processing unit, ultra-low-power application processor and independent efficient power management unit. It can also output Bluetooth ultra high definition audio (BT-UHD) up to 2.3Mbps for optimal sound quality. It can also provide the fastest Bluetooth transmission speed in real-time of up to 6.5Mbps.

It has the ultra-energy efficient Cortex-M7 processor which is claimed to have achieved a maximum energy consumption rate of 10uA/MHz, far below the industry’s 30uA/MHZ power consumption level. The company further adds that the combination of the Cortex-M7’s powerful multi-sensors, as well as from the capacitive sensor, optical heart rate sensor, and additional sensors such as accelerometer sensor and six axis sensor, is crafted to deliver the most accurate body recognition and monitoring capabilities.

There’s also company’s self-developed dual-channel synchronous transmission technology which solves the problem of stutter and disconnection of headphones caused by Bluetooth and signal interference.

The Indian wearable market has witnessed exponential growth over the recent past and Huawei’s is all set to revolutionize the segment and expand its wearable ecosystem with its powerful and highly energy efficient chipset. It is powering the FreeBuds 3 and Watch GT 2, which will now soon launch in India.