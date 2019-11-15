Google finally starts rolling out RCS in the United States

Google has today started rolling out the the new RCS to all the Android users in the United States. For those who are unaware, RCS (Rich Communication Services) is a successor to the outdated SMS and MMS protocols.

Google first committed to developing the new platform back in early-2016. Now, the company has finally started rolling out RCS with interoperability between carriers in the US through the Android Messages app. RCS enables several new features, such as allowing for larger file transfers, read receipts, and typing notifications, among others.

How to get RCS via Android Messages in the US

Download the new Android Messages app and set it as the default SMS app.

If the RCS feature is available, you’ll see a notification that says “Messages just got better”.

Now, the new Chat features should become available after you agree to the terms.

Once enabled, go to the app’s Settings and then check your RCS status by tapping “Chat features”.

If you message someone with RCS, the input line will show “Chat message” where it would usually say “Text Message”.

If you don’t see the notification, you may have to wait until RCS is available on your smartphone. The update is currently ‘rolling out’ and Google says it will reach everyone in the United States by the end of this year.

You can download the Android Messages app from here.

We’ve prepared a workaround guide on getting the RCS feature in India as well. Click here to check out that guide and start using the next-generation SMS protocol.